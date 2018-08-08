TPD investigating death of man found during a welfare check

Authorities are investigating after a man was found in front of a Northport house overnight.

Officers conducting a welfare check found the 29-year-old man at the home in the 1000 block of 14th Street around 1:40 a.m, according to Capt. Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

The victim was pronounced dead at DCH Hospital. Police say foul play is suspected in his death.

This story is developing.

