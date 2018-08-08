Man charged in Northport homicide

The Tuscaloosa violent crimes unit arrested 20- year- old Deandre Deshawn Eaton this morning for shooting and killing a man in a Northport neighborhood.

Officers conducted a welfare check and found 29-year-old David Bernard Tucker at the home in the 1000 block of 14th Avenue.

Investigators believe Eaton and Tucker met on 14th Avenue in Northport to conduct some sort of illegal transaction but then started to argue.

Police said Eaton pulled out a gun and shot Tucker several times during the argument.

Tucker ran and fell in a front yard nearby.

Tucker later died at the hospital. Eaton is charged with murder and being held on a $150,000 bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

