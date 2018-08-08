Body found near Montgomery street was that of 16-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Police in Montgomery say a body found in the ditch line of a city street is that of a 16-year-old boy.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that police made the announcement Tuesday, after his body had been found on Saturday afternoon.

Montgomery police say officers had responded to part of Sunshine Drive after there was a call about gunshots fired. Police Capt. Regina Duckett says that when officers arrived, they found the teen in the ditch line.

Police haven't said how the teen died, and say they won't release the teen's name unless his death is determined to have been a homicide.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

