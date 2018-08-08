Mickey: Rain chances are high over the next few days

We start out our Wednesday morning with a few clouds out there and temperatures for most are in the low to mid 70s. Look for scattered to isolated showers this afternoon and highs near 90 with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

If I had to pick our wettest days out of the next 7, I would probably have to go with Thursday and Friday.

A trough is developing just to our north tomorrow and Friday. That together with our soupy, muggy air mass should give us some widespread showers and thunderstorms to close out the workweek. Highs will likely only top out in the upper 80s both days, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

While we do stand to see some showers this weekend, I've dropped the percentages down to 30 percent for both days. It's likely the showers we'll see will come in the afternoons and be isolated.

Our long range forecast for Tuesday into Thursday are hinting at a lot more sunshine for us, so maybe some of you can hit the pool while the kids are at school. Nothing wrong with that.

TROPICS UPDATE: Well, you can check the “D” Named tropical system off the list. Subtropical Storm Debbie has formed nearly 1200 miles WNW of the AZORES. This system (max winds 40 mph) is not threat to our region and will continue to track north and weaken over the Atlantic. In the Pacific, tropical storm watches are up for the big island of Hawaii as Hurricane Hector nears. The center of Hurricane Hector is expected to pass well south of Hawaii today as a major hurricane. You can find the latest forecast tracks for Hector and Debby on the FREE First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.