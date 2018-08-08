Office furniture company plans $2M expansion, 8 new jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama company that produces ergonomic furniture for workplaces says its $2 million expansion will create at least eight new jobs.

AL.com reports The Corona Group announced its plans to expand Tuesday. The company says it'll purchase and renovate a roughly 55,000-square-foot (5,000-square-meter) building in Birmingham for its new manufacturing, distribution and office operations.

The family-owned business' president, Sam Corona, says the site will also serve as its showroom and production facility.

Corona employs 14 people and also makes visual presentation products for the commercial office, higher education and health care markets. The company formerly known as Ergonomically Integrated Systems Inc., or eisysINC, is based in Birmingham.

Birmingham Business Alliance economic development project manager lan Reeves says Corona's expansion validates the positive business environment public and private leadership has cultivated.

