Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b... (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...

LONDON (AP) - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is defending his company's decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.

Dorsey's remarks, in a series of tweets late Tuesday, came after other tech companies removed Jones' content for violating hate speech policies.

Dorsey said Twitter didn't suspend Jones or "Infowars" because "he hasn't violated our rules. We'll enforce if he does."

He added that the company would "hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account." He said he wanted Twitter to avoid taking "one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term."

Dorsey was responding after Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify took down material over the past week published by Jones, raising pressure on Twitter to do the same.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:36:37 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:37 AM EDT2018-08-08 09:37:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

  • Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

    Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-08-07 17:15:57 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:37 AM EDT2018-08-08 09:37:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>

  • The Latest: Musk says going private would free Tesla

    The Latest: Musk says going private would free Tesla

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-08-07 19:08:29 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-08-08 09:31:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...
    The Latest: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take electric car maker prompts halt in trading of company's stock.More >>
    The Latest: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take electric car maker prompts halt in trading of company's stock.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly