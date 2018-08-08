Yes, the Psych movie sequel is still happening... eventually

This August, Netflix will add its own spin to that age-old tale of two teens falling in love and running off together

The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite shows

When creator Steve Franks revealed he had a total of six Psych movies in the works last year, we have to admit we were skeptical about how many would actually get made. Right now, Psych: The Movie 2 is still tied up in no-man's land, but according to series star James Roday, the only thing they're really waiting on is timing.

"Yes. The answer is yes," Roday told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour when asked whether the second movie was still in the works. "We will figure out a way to do it. All of the pieces are still there and everyone wants to do it. We've got to get Tim Omundson back to his Psych-Os so we'll figure it out."

Omundson was not able to play a big role in Psych: The Movie due to health issues, but both Franks and Roday have confirmed that if Omundson's health allows, Lassiter will play a much more substantial part in any and all movies going forward. Another person who will have to play a large role in the second installment of this possible movie franchise is John Cena, who plays Juliet's (Maggie Lawson) brother, Ewan O'Hara. Ewan showed up at the end of the first movie, catapulting Shawn and Gus (Dulé Hill) into a wild new adventure that somehow involves a fully-armed SWAT team.

When asked whether or not they'd locked Cena into the second film, Roday gave a vaguely reassuring answer: "I think it's fair to say that all the conversations that you would expect needed to happen have happened. It's teed up, we just gotta find the right window," Roday said.

While it's not a total confirmation, it sounds like timing really is the only thing standing in the way of this sequel. Roday will likely be tied up filming his new NBC series A Million Little Things well into 2019 though, so you probably shouldn't get your hopes up for another Psych film until end of next year at the earliest.

