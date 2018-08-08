Pink cancels 4th Sydney show, vows to be on stage Saturday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pink cancels 4th Sydney show, vows to be on stage Saturday

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday, Au... (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday, Au...

SYDNEY (AP) - Pop superstar Pink on Wednesday postponed a fourth Sydney show but vowed to be back on stage Saturday following a stomach virus.

Her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour's first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she canceled that show on doctor's orders.

The 38-year-old battled through a Saturday night show.

Promoter Live Nation said Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged. But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert was due to begin.

She was discharged from the hospital the next day, but Tuesday night's concert was canceled.

Pint said Thursday's concert would be the fourth and last cancellation.

"Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea and spending time with my kids," Pink posted on Instagram.

"My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected," she said, adding that the rescheduled dates will be announced later Wednesday.

"Thank you for your patience, compassion and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many, many years," she said.

She thanked her supporters as well as staff at inner-city Saint Vincent's Hospital for their care.

Pink's Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to Aug. 26.

She last toured Australia in 2013, when she performed 46 shows as part of her "Truth About Love" world tour.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ferguson councilman ousts prosecutor McCulloch in primary

    Ferguson councilman ousts prosecutor McCulloch in primary

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:39:07 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 4:02 AM EDT2018-08-08 08:02:34 GMT
    (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...
    A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a...More >>
    A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a black Ferguson councilman.More >>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:36:37 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-08-08 07:58:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

  • Vets ready for rare efforts to save ailing endangered orca

    Vets ready for rare efforts to save ailing endangered orca

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-08-07 22:20:42 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:30 AM EDT2018-08-08 07:30:00 GMT
    (NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...(NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...
    Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.More >>
    Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly