Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif..
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). From left, Afton Williamson, Nathan Fillion and Alyssa Diaz, cast members in the Disney ABC television series "The Rookie," take part in a Q&amp;A session during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Pres... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). From left, Afton Williamson, Nathan Fillion and Alyssa Diaz, cast members in the Disney ABC television series "The Rookie," take part in a Q&A session during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Pres...

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC's new drama "The Rookie" - up to a point.

Fillion told a TV critics' meeting Tuesday that his "knees would appreciate it" if he can have a stuntman do the running for him.

The 47-year-old actor joked that at this point in his life, "kneeling is a stunt for me."

In "The Rookie," Fillion plays a man whose midlife crisis leads him to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fillion, who starred in ABC's "Castle," said he believes there's a cultural wave of people reinventing their lives like his character in "The Rookie."

The drama, which includes Richard T. Jones, Afton Williamson and Alyssa Diaz in the cast, debuts Oct. 16.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Boy's remains found at New Mexico desert compound

    Boy's remains found at New Mexico desert compound

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:17 AM EDT2018-08-07 06:17:56 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-08-08 05:13:12 GMT
    (Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:36:37 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-08-08 05:13:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...
    Children's advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the tech industry's practice of using persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens.More >>
    Children's advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the tech industry's practice of using persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens.More >>

  • Ferguson councilman seeks to oust 7-term county prosecutor

    Ferguson councilman seeks to oust 7-term county prosecutor

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:39:07 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-08-08 05:13:03 GMT
    (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration's policy of family separation and deten...
    A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a...More >>
    A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention in his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson is trailing his primary race to a black Ferguson councilman.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly