Taillon, Pirates beat Bettis, Rockies 10-2

By MICHAEL KELLY
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Jameson Taillon beat Chad Bettis in a matchup of pitchers who battled cancer last year, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit three homers in a 10-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Taillon (9-8) allowed 10 hits in his second complete game of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out three and walked one, helping the Pirates stop a three-game slide.

Starling Marte hit a solo drive in the first and Jordy Mercer connected for a three-run shot against Bettis (5-2) with two out in the fourth. Josh Harrison capped Pittsburgh's five-run fifth with a two-run homer off Jake McGee.

Bettis (5-2) allowed nine runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in his first start after missing five weeks with a blister on his right middle finger.

