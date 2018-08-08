Taillon, Pirates beat Bettis, Rockies 10-2

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey). Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws out Colorado Rockies' Chad Bettis, left, at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Denver.

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey). Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer (10) is congratulated by Francisco Cervelli (29) at home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tu...

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey). Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis looks out from the dugout after being pulled during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Denver.

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey). Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon hugs catcher Francisco Cervelli after the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Denver. Taillon threw a complete game and the Pirates de...

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Jameson Taillon beat Chad Bettis in a matchup of pitchers who battled cancer last year, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit three homers in a 10-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Taillon (9-8) allowed 10 hits in his second complete game of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out three and walked one, helping the Pirates stop a three-game slide.

Starling Marte hit a solo drive in the first and Jordy Mercer connected for a three-run shot against Bettis (5-2) with two out in the fourth. Josh Harrison capped Pittsburgh's five-run fifth with a two-run homer off Jake McGee.

Bettis (5-2) allowed nine runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in his first start after missing five weeks with a blister on his right middle finger.

