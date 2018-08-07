Colon gets record 246th win as Texas beats M's, King Felix

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Bartolo Colon became the top-winning pitcher born in Latin America, punctuating his 246th career victory with a nifty snag as the Texas Rangers roughed up Felix Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners 11-4 on Tuesday night.

The 45-year-old Colon, from the Dominican Republic, made his sixth start since earning his 245th win on June 30 that matched the mark held by Dennis Martinez from Nicaragua.

Colon (6-10) gave up four runs and eight hits in seven innings. The portly and popular right-hander walked none and struck out one.

Colon retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced after Seattle had two triples in the third, an inning after back-to-back homers by Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager.

After throwing his 94th and last pitch, Colon reached out and snagged Dee Gordon's comeback liner while slipping into a squat on the mound, but managing to stay upright on the inning-ending play.

Adrian Beltre, Jurickson Profar and Rougned Odor all homered off Hernandez (8-10), who allowed a career-high 11 runs - seven earned - in six innings. Odor also had a two-run double.

When Beltre struck out in the first against his old friend and former teammate, Hernandez laughed while playfully pointing him back toward the dugout. Beltre grounded into a double play in the third, but his 468th career homer was a solo shot to straightway center in the sixth that made it 11-4.

Hernandez, whose 168 career wins are the most by a Venezuelan-born pitcher, struck out two and walked four. He was hurt by two errors by third baseman Kyle Seager that led to four unearned runs.

The Mariners led 3-0 before Texas had a four-run third. Odor's double made it 3-all and Elvis Andrus had a tiebreaking RBI single to extend the longest active hitting streak in the majors, and his career best, to 18 games.

Profar's three-run homer made it 8-4 in the fifth right after Seager misplayed Beltre's two-out grounder.

Odor's two-run shot in the sixth was his 14th homer. Center fielder Cameron Maybin then made a running, leaping catch with his glove extended near the top of the wall to take a hit away from Andrus before Beltre put a shot over the wall.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Maybin was struck on the upper leg while waiting in the on-deck circle in the ninth inning when Chris Herrmann sliced a foul ball. Maybe appeared to be OK, even smiling briefly. Maybin then grounded out.

UP NEXT

Yovani Gallardo, 6-1 since rejoining Texas in mid-June for the first time since 2015, starts the series finale against Seattle and lefty Marco Gonzales (12-6). While Gallardo has a 4.76 ERA in his last seven starts, the Rangers have averaged an MLB-best 11.57 runs per nine innings with the right-hander on the mound. No AL pitcher has more than his six wins in that span. Gonzales had won five starts in a row with a 1.57 ERA before losing Friday against Toronto.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.