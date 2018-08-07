Teachers upset with Irondale occupational tax

Irondale's recently passed occupational tax is meeting more opposition.

Tuesday, dozens of teachers showed up at city hall to voice their frustrations with the tax that will more than likely take hundreds of dollars out of their paychecks. We know a lot of teachers don’t make a lot of money anyway and spend hundreds of dollars out of their own pockets on school supplies for their classrooms every year.

“We have many teachers..many of our child nutrition professionals couldn’t be here tonight and that is because they are working two jobs to be able to support themselves,” says Dana Jacobson, the 2017 Alabama School Teacher of the Year. “There are some 25-year paraprofessionals that are bringing home less than $25,000 and that will take $250 out of their pay and when you think they could be living on this salary..that is a burden.”

It did seem like some on the council are willing to hear these teachers out which could mean shuffling money around in the next budget cycle to help more money go towards education. As it stands now though, the occupational tax isn’t going anywhere, at least for the time being because the city has a budget shortfall of over $2 million due in part to lost revenue after Sam’s Club closed earlier this year.

Council members also talked about a fund set up at the water company where residents can donate to education.

