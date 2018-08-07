Parents should know about a potentially fatal social media game

A potentially fatal game is circulating social media—and parents need to be on the lookout.

It’s called "Momo" and it’s in an app called "WhatsApp" so if you see this on your child’s phone, you may need to talk with them about this game.

Once your child signs on, they’re encouraged to add contacts associated with the game. The controller sends violent pictures to your child and claims they know personal information about them. They use this to threaten them to perform challenges—even videotaping themselves committing suicide.

It’s already being blamed for the death of a 12-year-old girl in Argentina.

Ashley Knight is investigating more about this app and will share the full story tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9:30 p.m.

