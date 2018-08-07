First Alert Weather: Rain chances are back on the rise, storms more likely Wednesday

First alert for increasing rain chances: The weather will be much calmer overnight, with lows in the 70s. There could be some patchy morning fog for the start of our Wednesday, with another sharp rise in temperatures.

Highs will be in the low 90s Wednesday, with feels-like temperatures nearing or topping the triple-digit mark. The upper air pattern will be changing with a trough developing over the eastern United States. This will keep our weather unsettled through the end of the week with a good chance for scattered storms each day.

Most of the rain tomorrow will happen after lunchtime on Wednesday but the chance for rain will linger through Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday. We will catch some breaks on Thursday, but I would keep an eye to the sky for the possibility of wet weather, even during the morning hours. The one good thing is the increase in rain chances and clouds will provide some heat relief.



Friday and Saturday will be similar days, with scattered storms and showers developing by late morning. If you have plans to attend the Stone Temple Pilots concert at Oak Mountain Friday night, the threat of rain will be decreasing after sunset.



We will maintain a chance of afternoon pop-ups in our forecast through the start of next week; however, there is a chance drier air could bring mostly dry weather by Tuesday.



TROPICS: Well, you can check the “D” Named tropical system off the list. Subtropical Storm Debbie has formed nearly 1200 miles WNW of the Azores. This system (max winds 40 mph) is not a threat to our region and will continue to track north and weaken over the Atlantic.

In the Pacific, tropical storm watches are up for the big island of Hawaii as Hurricane Hector nears. The center of Hurricane Hector is expected to pass well south of Hawaii tomorrow as a major hurricane. Current maximum sustained winds are at 130 mph. You can find the latest forecast tracks for Hector and Debby on the FREE First Alert Weather App.



