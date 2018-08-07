B'ham police charge person with attempted murder of police officer

Authorities have confirmed that an attempted murder warrant was obtained against a suspect who allegedly fired at an officer on Sunday.

Sergeant Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that Zanthie Amerson, 29, of Birmingham, has been arrested in connection with the crime. The suspect is currently in the Jefferson County Jail.

The incident occurred when a Birmingham Police Officer was attempting to arrest a burglary suspect in the 100 block of 68th St. N. While making the arrest, police say the officer heard gunshots and called for assistance as he located a female shooter who the officer says he believes was shooting in his direction.

The burglary suspect originally escaped but was later taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.