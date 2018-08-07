Trump says GDP growth 'could be in the 5s' next quarter - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump says GDP growth 'could be in the 5s' next quarter

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with business leaders, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with business leaders, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he thinks gross domestic product growth in the next quarter "could be in the 5s" - that is, higher than 5 percent - as he hosts business leaders at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort.

Trump made the bold prediction Tuesday evening at a dinner with leaders from FedEx, Mastercard, Boeing, Fiat Chrysler, PepsiCo and other companies.

Trump is also hailing his own economic and trade policies, saying he is "taking our economy to incredible new heights" in spite of fears of damage from the escalating trade disputes he has provoked.

The government reported last month that the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.1 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in nearly four years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

