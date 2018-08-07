Mayor Woodfin requests B'ham Superfund Site to be placed on National Priorities List

Mayor Woodfin sent a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requesting for the North Birmingham 35th Avenue Superfund Site to be placed on the National Priorities list.

"Thousands remain at risk, including the 1,070 people living in 394 public housing units and 7851 children attending Hudson K-8 school," Woodfin said.

A meeting was held Tuesday as Woodfin read his request letter in its entirety.

