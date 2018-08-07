Person shot in B'ham has life-threatening injuries

Authorities have confirmed that a shooting took place at 1st St. W. in Birmingham.
The police confirmed that the victim has life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper torso. A person of interest is being sought at this time.
This story will be updated as more information is known.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.