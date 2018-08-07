Person shot in B'ham has life-threatening injuries - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Person shot in B'ham has life-threatening injuries

Authorities have confirmed that a shooting took place at 1st St. W. in Birmingham. 

The police confirmed that the victim has life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper torso. A person of interest is being sought at this time.

