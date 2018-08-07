For ABC's new 'A Million Little Things,' life mirrors art - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

For ABC's new 'A Million Little Things,' life mirrors art

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Ron Livingston, left, a cast member in the Disney ABC television series "A Million Little Things," answers a question as fellow cast member Stephanie Szostak looks on during the 2018 Television Critics Association... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Ron Livingston, left, a cast member in the Disney ABC television series "A Million Little Things," answers a question as fellow cast member Stephanie Szostak looks on during the 2018 Television Critics Association...
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Grace Park, top right, answers a question as fellow cast members in the Disney ABC television series "A Million Little Things," David Giuntoli, top left, and Stephanie Szostak, bottom left, and executive producer ... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Grace Park, top right, answers a question as fellow cast members in the Disney ABC television series "A Million Little Things," David Giuntoli, top left, and Stephanie Szostak, bottom left, and executive producer ...

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Life mirrored art during ABC's promotion of its new fall drama "A Million Little Things."

The series is about a group of people who became friends after being trapped in an elevator.

As the actors and producers concluded a Q&A with TV reporters at a hotel, an ABC spokeswoman relayed an ironic turn of events: Guests were stuck in an elevator on the eighth floor.

The elevator malfunction is a small part of "A Million Little Things." The series opens with the suicide of one of the friends and follows the impact of his death.

There was a happy ending at the hotel, with the guests safely exiting the elevator.

The ensemble cast of "A Million Little Things," debuting Sept. 26, includes Ron Livingston, James Roday and Grace Park.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 2 police officers shot in New Jersey; conditions unknown

    2 police officers shot in New Jersey; conditions unknown

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:43:24 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:46 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:46:25 GMT
    Two police officers have been shot in New Jersey.More >>
    Two police officers have been shot in New Jersey.More >>

  • Vets ready for rare efforts to save ailing endangered orca

    Vets ready for rare efforts to save ailing endangered orca

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-08-07 22:20:42 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:43:36 GMT
    (NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...(NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...
    Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.More >>
    Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.More >>

  • Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound

    Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:17 AM EDT2018-08-07 06:17:56 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-08-08 01:43:34 GMT
    (Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly