Police confirm standoff in Roebuck has ended

Police have confirmed that the standoff near West Blvd and 96th St. ended when two people surrendered.

Sergeant Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department confirmed that the standoff started when US Marshalls attempted to serve a warrant. Shots were fired and the US Marshalls requested assistance from the BPD.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as more information is known.

