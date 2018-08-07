School bus overturns in Chelsea

The Shelby County School system has confirmed that a school bus overturned this afternoon in Chelsea.

Per Cindy Warner, the Community Education Supervisor for Shelby County Schools, the bus overturned this afternoon at County Road 39 and County Road 337. There were no students reported on the bus at the time of the accident.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown, but it has been confirmed the bus driver was not injured in the accident.

