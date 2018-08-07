Calling all artists and dreamers: Local real estate company taking submissions for mural on Rotary Trail

Police have confirmed that the standoff near West Blvd and 96th St. ended when two people surrendered. Sergeant Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department confirmed that the standoff started when US Marshalls attempted to serve a warrant. Shots were fired and the US Marshalls requested assistance from the BPD. This is a developing story and we will update this story as more information is known. Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Police have confirmed that the standoff near West Blvd and 96th St. ended when two people surrendered. Sergeant Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department confirmed that the standoff started when US Marshalls attempted to serve a warrant. Shots were fired and the US Marshalls requested assistance from the BPD. This is a developing story and we will update this story as more information is known. Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Less than 24 hours until Caleb Simpson starts fourth grade. It'll be a new school year in a new school building.More >>
Less than 24 hours until Caleb Simpson starts fourth grade. It'll be a new school year in a new school building.More >>
The Shelby County School system has confirmed that a school bus overturned this afternoon in Chelsea.More >>
The Shelby County School system has confirmed that a school bus overturned this afternoon in Chelsea.More >>
Today the BJCC is expected to get $313 million which will go towards improvements at the convention complex and building a $174 million open air stadium. The 45-55,000 stadium will be built across from Uptown.More >>
Today the BJCC is expected to get $313 million which will go towards improvements at the convention complex and building a $174 million open air stadium. The 45-55,000 stadium will be built across from Uptown.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what led to two people being found dead in their Birmingham home.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what led to two people being found dead in their Birmingham home.More >>