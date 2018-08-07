Calling all artists and dreamers: Local real estate company taking submissions for mural on Rotary Trail

If you’re an artist, or a doodler, or maybe you just have an idea for a vision that would inspire. Then H2 Real Estate and Dobbins Group wants to hear from you.

The Homewood based real estate investment group is holding a mural contest. The winning design, will be displayed on an empty warehouse on First Avenue South, facing The Rotary Trail. The warehouse sits at the edge of a vacant piece of land that the company is turning into a development called “Avenue A”

“This is a just a great opportunity for H2 as property owners to embrace the community we are involved with… and get their feedback and understand what they like to see around town, and embrace the creative community in town,” says Catherine Perez with H2 Real Estate.

Anyone in the community is welcome to submit their mural idea to Catherine@h2realestate.com. The winner will receive a cash prize. There are no restrictions on the format or style, except that it must be in color. The deadline is August 31st.

“It’s open to anybody. You can draw it, you can paint, you can send an idea. Open all through the month of august. We will pick a winner in early September,” says Perez.

Local artist Andy Jordan will execute the winning design. He is known for his murals in the Theater District, on the Birmingham Breadworks building and inside Roots and Revelry. He’s a graduate of the Savannah College of Arts and Design, but says he hopes this project will inspire everyone, whether they consider themselves an artist or not.

“I don’t want anyone to think their idea isn’t worthy. That’s what this project is for I would rather someone who doesn’t consider themselves an artist see their vision on this wall than someone who does make work regularly,” says Jordan. Everyone’s ideas and everyone’s voice and everyone’s subjective vision of the world is valid and everyone should submit. I want to see some awesome stuff.”

Jordan will begin translating the winning design onto the building in mid-September. The mural will be temporary, though H2 Real Estate has not said how long it will be on display.

