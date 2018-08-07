Advice on choosing debt relief companies

People sometimes need help with past bad credit decisions.



“When you are looking for debt relief or credit counseling you want to make sure you are going with a legitimate company,” says Ande Kral with BBB of Central and South Alabama.



The BBB gets a lot of calls from people about companies who promise a lot but deliver little.



“If they are asking for an advanced fee that is usually a red flag,” says Kral.



Look out for guarantees up front to fix your credit report. Do some homework and check any company first. Go to www.bbb.org or government websites for debt relief companies advice.



