Stadium funding moving forward

Today the BJCC is expected to get $313 million which will go towards improvements at the convention complex and towards building a $174 million open-air stadium. The 45-55,000 person stadium will be built across from Uptown.



“The next big thing. It’s going to be a reality,” Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commission President said.



Although many questioned the reality of a downtown stadium, today the sale of various bonds deals closed. With interest rates, funding for the projects could rise to almost $320 million.



Site preparations are underway with the relocation of utility, water and sewer lines.



“This will be another phase beginning site work architects are designing the building, that work just got started.” Tad Snider BJCC execute director said



Stephens said improvements will be a game changer.



“It’s going to enhance tourist dollars. It’s going to be a destination place. It’s going to be good for Birmingham and good for Jefferson County,” Stephens said.



Design work should take nine months. Construction should start in spring or summer next year. The stadium should be ready for UAB’s opening game in 2021.

