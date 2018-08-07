Ruby Rose cast as lesbian superhero Batwoman for The CW - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ruby Rose cast as lesbian superhero Batwoman for The CW

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Ruby Rose attends the LA Premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Ruby Rose attends the LA Premiere of "The Meg" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles.
By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between the network's other DC Comics shows, "Arrow", "The Flash" and "Supergirl."

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season. Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Rose wrote Tuesday on Instagram that she's "thrilled and honored" and "an emotional wreck" over the news. As a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV.

Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black."

