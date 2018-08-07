Eight horses seized in animal cruelty case

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators seized eight horses on Friday as part of an animal cruelty investigation.More >>
It's certainly a good time to be inside enjoying the air conditioner! Temperatures are in the 90s in many areas with triple-digit feels-like temperatures. Several counties in west Alabama will remain under a heat advisory until 7 p.m.
new macaron business opens in Cahaba Heights
Police in Birmingham are investigating after a woman was dragged during a carjacking at a gas station on Tuesday afternoon.
Milo's Tea is moving most of their corporate office staff from Bessemer to Homewood after the city agreed to a series of tax incentives Monday night.
