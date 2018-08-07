Eight horses seized in animal cruelty case

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators seized eight horses on Friday as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, deputies responded to several calls of horses on County Road 14 overnight on Thursday and on Friday morning. Investigator Michael Green noticed the horses and their poor condition.

Investigators immediately opened an animal cruelty investigation and executed a search warrant for the residence and property. During the search, numerous other animals, including birds and reptiles, were located and turned over to Cherokee County Animal Control.

The horses were examined by County Veterinarian Dr. Jeremy Deaton and concluded that obvious neglect had occurred.

The owner, David L. Waller, 51, was charged by Investigator Brent Snead with aggravated animal cruelty and allowing livestock to run at-large. Waller was arrested in Georgia by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and will be extradited to the Cherokee County Detention Center.

According to Chief Investigator Josh Summerford, investigators appreciated the assistance and expertise from Dr. Deaton and his staff in this cruelty investigation.

