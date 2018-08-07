Disney results fall short of expectations, as Fox bid nears - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Disney results fall short of expectations, as Fox bid nears

NEW YORK (AP) - Disney's earnings grew in the latest quarter, but results missed expectations, as the company paid more for NBA sports rights at ESPN and saw lower licensing revenue from "Spider-Man" and "Cars."

Shares fell 2 percent in aftermarket trading. The fiscal third-quarter results come as Disney plans to move forward with its $71.3 billion purchase of Fox's entertainment assets, in part to boost a Disney-branded streaming service set to launch in 2019. The Fox bid was approved by shareholders last month. Comcast has dropped out of the bidding.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said he was excited about "opportunities ahead for continued growth."

Net income rose 23 percent to $2.92 billion, or $1.95 per share, from $2.37 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year ago. Excluding one-time items like a benefit from lower federal tax rates, income was $1.87 per share. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $15.23 billion in the period, short of the $15.49 billion expected by four analysts surveyed by Zacks.

Revenue from the movie and TV production business jumped 20 percent to $2.88 billion, boosted by a strong box office for "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Incredibles 2." Disney's television networks also saw gains, including at ESPN, despite the higher NBA costs and lower advertising revenue.

The one business that saw a drop in revenue was also Disney's smallest segment, Consumer Products and Interactive Media. Gains in products related to the Avengers weren't enough to offset lower revenue from "Spider-Man" and "Cars"

Disney shares have risen slightly more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 7 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $116.56, an increase of almost 10 percent from a year ago.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIS

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man linked to relatives' deaths seeks access to trust fund

    Man linked to relatives' deaths seeks access to trust fund

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-08-07 22:13:50 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-08-07 22:13:50 GMT
    A Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money has asked a Connecticut probate judge to allow him immediate access to $150,000 in a family...More >>
    A Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money has asked a Connecticut probate judge to allow him immediate access to $150,000 in a family trust so he can pay for legal expenses.More >>

  • Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound

    Remains of unidentified boy found at New Mexico compound

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:17 AM EDT2018-08-07 06:17:56 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-08-07 22:13:44 GMT
    (Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

  • City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

    City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-08-07 11:07:55 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-08-07 22:13:36 GMT
    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly