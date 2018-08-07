FIRST ALERT: Increase in showers, storms in the coming days

It’s certainly a good time to be inside enjoying the air conditioner! Temperatures are in the 90s in many areas with triple-digit feels-like temperatures. Several counties in west Alabama will remain under a heat advisory until 7 p.m.

In addition to the heat, we have our typical round of pop-up storms. The storms are not severe, but there are some advisories highlighting the impacts of locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and intense lightning. This wet weather will gradually diminish tonight, with lows in the 70s.

FIRST ALERT FOR RISING RAIN CHANCES: Wednesday will start off very hot and humid, with a partly sunny sky. Highs will once again reach the 90s in most locations. A front will be approaching, and this will increase the risk for rain and storms into the afternoon and evening. Some storms may once again be strong, with gusty winds.

The front will stall as an upper-level trough develops and this will keep our weather unsettled through the rest of the week.

Thursday will be one of those days where storms or showers may develop at any time, even in the morning hours. The increasing rain chance and cloud cover will provide some welcomed heat relief. Friday and Saturday will be similar days, with scattered storms and showers developing by late morning. If you have plans to attend the Stone Temple Pilots concert at Oak Mountain Friday night, the threat of rain will be decreasing after sunset. We will maintain a chance of afternoon pop-ups in our forecast through the start of next week, but there is a chance some drier air could bring mostly dry weather by Tuesday.

TROPICS: Well you can check the “D” named tropical system off the list. Subtropical Storm Debbie has formed nearly 1200 miles WNW of the AZORES. This system (max winds 40 mph) is no threat to our region and will continue to track north and weaken over the Atlantic. In the Pacific, tropical storm watches are up for the big island of Hawaii as Hurricane Hector nears. The center of Hurricane Hector is expected to pass well south of Hawaii tomorrow as a major hurricane. Current maximum sustained winds are at 130 mph. You can find the latest forecast tracks for Hector and Debby on the FREE First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.