New business brings a taste of Paris to Cahaba Heights

Delicate, vibrant and sweet. Those are some of the words used to describe macarons. They petit treats originate from Paris, but they have been popping up in boutique bakeries in cities like New Orleans and Beverly Hills, and now in Vestavia Hills.

“Lette” just opened in Cahaba Heights. It’s a franchise owned and operated by a local family, who used to live near the original bakery in Beverly Hills.

“My husband and I lived in California for over a year and this store was actually around the corner from his office in Beverly Hills,” says owner Crystal Lovelady.

The family moved back to Alabama to care for a sick parent, and say opening a macaron business was never on their radar before.

“I had no idea, and never thought that I would try to open up a store like this, and it really honestly through prayer that we decided to it,” explained Lovelady. “We got to praying about what I should do, and what we both should do, as a family. And this dropped in my lap and came to us.”

They called up the owner of the store in Beverly Hills, Paulette Koumetz, who agreed to let the Lovelady family open their own location here, using the recipes that came from her grandmother in France. For now, the macarons are flown in from California daily, but they hope to expand the bakery operation soon. It’s the only macaron store in Alabama.

“We have people from into the store who have gone to Paris and come into our store and tell us these are the best macarons they have ever had,” says lovelady.

The little deserts have a crunchy almond meringue on the outside and smooth soft ganache inside.

The little deserts pack big flavor, with choices like blueberry lemon, red velvet, and rose, and at least one seasonal flavor. Right now, it’s strawberry. There are 15 regular flavors:

Blueberry Lemon

Caribbean Chocolate

Coconut

Colombian Coffee

Earl Grey Tea

Lemon

Madagascar Vanilla

Passion fruit

Raspberry

Red velvet

Rose

salted carmel

Sicilian Pistacho

sweet wedding almond

violet cassis

You can buy just one for $2.50 or a boxes of 6,12,24, or 36. They also have towers and platters too.

“Lette” is open Tuesday- Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sundays from 10am-2pm.

