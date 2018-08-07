Milo's moving to Homewood

Milo's Tea is moving most of their corporate office staff to Homewood (Source: Milo's/Facebook)

Milo’s Tea is moving most of their corporate office staff from Bessemer to Homewood after the city agreed to a series of tax incentives Monday night.

The company will bring 49 jobs now and plans to add 36 more in the coming years at its new offices in Lakeshore Plaza on Lakeshore Parkway near Highway 31.

In exchange, the city of Homewood agreed to an incentive package worth around $120,000.

The beverage company recently added a 3rd and 4th shift to their operations in Bessemer, which will stay in place even as the corporate staff moves.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.