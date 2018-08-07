Victim OK, suspect at large after carjacking in Birmingham

Police in Birmingham are investigating after a woman was dragged during a carjacking at a gas station on Tuesday afternoon.

Birmingham Police say a currently unidentified suspect entered a woman's black 2008 Chrysler Sebring as she exited the vehicle at the Chevron located in the 100 block of Oporto-Madrid Boulevard South.

The victim attempted to stop the suspect but was unable to do so. As the suspect drove away in her vehicle, the victim was dragged a short distance.

Luckily, the victim only received minor injuries. She was not taken anywhere for treatment.

Police are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you're asked to call the Birmingham Police Department.

