Suspect identified in Birmingham carjacking

Police in Birmingham are investigating after a woman was dragged during a carjacking at a gas station on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Edmund Randall.

Birmingham Police say Randall entered a woman's black 2008 Chrysler Sebring as she exited the vehicle at the Chevron located in the 100 block of Oporto-Madrid Boulevard South.

The woman attempted to stop Randall, but was unable to do so. As Randall drove away in her vehicle, the victim was dragged a short distance.

Luckily, the victim only received minor injuries. She was not taken anywhere for treatment.

Investigators obtained a first-degree theft of property warrant against Randall. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

