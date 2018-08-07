Arrest made in death of Alabama woman last seen 2006

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man is charged with capital murder in the death of a woman missing in Alabama since 2006.

Police in Auburn, Alabama, say 38-year-old Derrill Richard Ennis was arrested Monday in the disappearance of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski.

Ennis is accused of killing the woman during a burglary and kidnapping. Authorities won't say if they've located Slesinski's remains.

Slesinski's mother reported her missing on June 13, 2006, and her burned-out car was found the next day. Police say Ennis knew Slesinski and became a person of interest but left Auburn after being questioned by police.

Police say Ennis was believed to live in South Carolina, and authorities captured him in Pilot, Virginia.

Court records aren't available to show if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.