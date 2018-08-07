SeaWorld eliminating 125 positions, despite attendance jump - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

SeaWorld eliminating 125 positions, despite attendance jump

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - SeaWorld Entertainment is eliminating 125 positions, despite recent increases in attendance and revenue.

The theme park company announced the cuts Tuesday.

Interim CEO John Reilly noted in the company's earnings report Monday that the company had identified $50 million of "additional cost reductions."

SeaWorld spokesman Travis Claytor says the restructuring affects all of the company's theme parks as well as corporate offices in Orlando, Florida.

Besides SeaWorld parks, the company has Sesame Place and Busch Gardens parks.

SeaWorld said affected workers would get severance benefits.

The company cut 350 positions last fall.

SeaWorld attendance fell for years after the 2013 documentary "Blackfish," argued against keeping orcas in captivity. The company later announced it would no longer breed killer whales and would stop using them in shows.

Attendance and revenue are up by 8 percent this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

    Tesla CEO drops latest bombshell with $72B buyout proposal

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-08-07 17:15:57 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-08-08 03:02:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla’s stock spike...
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he may take the electric car maker private.More >>

  • Boy's remains found at New Mexico desert compound

    Boy's remains found at New Mexico desert compound

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:17 AM EDT2018-08-07 06:17:56 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 10:52 PM EDT2018-08-08 02:52:48 GMT
    (Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift comp...

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

    The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.

    More >>

  • Vets ready for rare efforts to save ailing endangered orca

    Vets ready for rare efforts to save ailing endangered orca

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-08-07 22:20:42 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-08-08 02:48:23 GMT
    (NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...(NOAA Fisheries/Vancouver Aquarium via AP, File). FILE - This September 2015 photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a aerial view of adult female Southern Resident killer whale (J16) swims with her calf (J50). Federal officials are weighing options to ...
    Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.More >>
    Veterinarians are preparing rare emergency efforts to administer antibiotics to try to save a young emaciated orca that's part of an endangered pod.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly