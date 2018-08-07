Behind the Front: The Future of Weather in the Media

The way we get News continues to change thanks to advancements in technology. So, what does that mean for weather? Nate Johnson, of the National Weather Association Broadcast Meteorology Committee, shares his thoughts on what the future of forecasting could look like in the next few years.

Plus, J-P Dice and Nate look back on the history of weather in newscasts, and much more, in Part Two of our "Weather on Television" series. If you missed Part One you can listen to it here.

