UAB football to wear gold bracelets to raise awareness for pediatric cancer

The UAB football team will wear gold bracelets in September to help raise awareness for pediatric cancer.

Gold is the color that represents childhood cancer awareness. The Blazers had a special guest speak to the team after practice Tuesday.

Mountain Brook senior Sean Fredella, who is a four-time pediatric cancer survivor, spoke to the team and coaches.

Families, caregivers, charities and research groups across the United States observe September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The Blazers open the season Thursday, August 30 against Savannah State at Legion Field.

