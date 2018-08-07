Shelby Co. SRO reluctantly poses for back-to-school picture - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shelby Co. SRO reluctantly poses for back-to-school picture

Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

We have been receiving several back to school pictures, but this one just might take the cake!

Sergeant Nathan Kendrick with Shelby County Sheriff's Office is a school resource officer and ready to get back to school.

The sheriff's office sharing this photo with us today, and we must say, we are loving the Spiderman lunch box he is holding!

