DOL issues safety citations, penalties following fatal fire at Jasper car dealership

A settlement has been reached following the 2017 flash fire at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.

An oil bin ignited, killing three people and injuring two others.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Carl Cannon Inc. reached a settlement agreement to resolve citations and penalties issued. The company will pay $114,074 in penalties.

OSHA reported that their investigation determined the fire occurred as employees used a flammable brake wash to scrub the service pit floor. OSHA cited the company for failing to implement all elements of a chemical hazard communication program, improperly storing flammable liquids, and allowing the use of unapproved electrical receptacles and equipment in a hazardous area. As part of the settlement, which became final on Aug. 1, 2018, the company agreed to correct the hazards, provide the required abatement documentation, and comply with safety and health standards.

“This settlement serves as a commitment by the employer to abate identified workplace hazards, and ensure continuous compliance with OSHA safety standards to prevent a tragedy such as this from recurring,” said OSHA Birmingham Area Office Director Ramona Morris.

