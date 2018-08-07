UAB's Nick Vogel nails 60-yard field goal

UAB placekicker Nick Vogel made a 60-yard field goal during the Blazers' fall camp practice on Tuesday morning.

Vogel is a redshirt junior from Jacksonville, Florida.

"It feels pretty good in front of the whole team to prove that I can do it. It felt good to hit it under snap-hold pressure in front of everyone," said Vogel.

Vogel's focus this fall camp has been working on consistency 40 yards in.

"It's good hitting longer kicks, but at the end of the day, it's all about the short kicks," added Vogel.

UAB opens the season Aug. 30 at Legion Field against Savannah State.

