Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) - A bridegroom is being credited with saving a struggling swimmer just moments after his beach wedding on the Gulf Coast.

WALA-TV reports that Zac and Cindy Edwards had just gotten married at Orange Beach, Alabama, and were taking wedding photos when a woman said someone was struggling in the surf.

Zac Edwards is a former lifeguard and Coast Guard member, so he stripped off his shirt and went in after the person. Edwards got to the person, but then had a hard time making it back to shore.

First responders showed up soon after and brought them both to safety. Both Edwards and a young man from Mississippi who was trapped in the currents are fine.

Cindy Edwards says she got a husband and a hero at the same time.

