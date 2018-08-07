Woman reported missing after being released from Etowah Co. Jail found safe

Gadsden authorities have located a woman last seen in July after she was released from jail. Gadsden police report she is safe.

Courtney Ann Berry. 22, was reported missing Thursday, Aug. 2. She was last seen on July 19 around noon when she was released from the Etowah County Jail.

Berry was scheduled to be picked up from the jail by a family member but was nowhere to be found when they arrived, according to the Gadsden Police Department.

Berry is a Fort Payne resident. She is described as a white woman who stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 100-pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She also has Gadsden ties.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Mark Bulluck at 256-549-4627.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.