Woman reported missing after being released from Etowah Co. Jail found safe

Alabama head coach Nick Saban met with media members Monday for the first time since quarterback Jalen Hurts sounded off about the Crimson Tide's QB battle on Saturday.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban met with media members Monday for the first time since quarterback Jalen Hurts sounded off about the Crimson Tide's QB battle on Saturday.More >>
Hard work lies ahead over the next few weeks, as the Indians zero in on a big one. Come Saturday, August 25, the Indians will open the high school season against mighty Hoover High School on ESPN!More >>
Hard work lies ahead over the next few weeks, as the Indians zero in on a big one. Come Saturday, August 25, the Indians will open the high school season against mighty Hoover High School on ESPN!More >>
The threat of rain and storms will be on the increase through the remainder of the afternoon and early evening.More >>
The threat of rain and storms will be on the increase through the remainder of the afternoon and early evening.More >>
Gadsden authorities are searching for a woman last seen in July after she was released from jail.More >>
Gadsden authorities are searching for a woman last seen in July after she was released from jail.More >>
It's that time again - back to school! This a school resource officer in Tuscaloosa County reporting for his last first day of school.More >>
It's that time again - back to school! This a school resource officer in Tuscaloosa County reporting for his last first day of school.More >>