Sylacauga PD asking for public's help IDing suspect who shot into elderly woman's house

Sylacauga Police are asking for the public's help identifying the person who shot into the home of a 91-year-old woman last week.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of South Davis Avenue Thursday, Aug 2. around 9 p.m., according to a news release.

Initially, responding officers didn't find anyone in the area. They were called back about 45 minutes later and found damage to the woman's home.

Police are interviewing possible witnesses and neighbors.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asking to call Investigator Layton at 256-401-2456 or the Sylacauga Police Department's Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

