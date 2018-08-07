A year after deadly Virginia rally, wounds are still raw

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

A violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that left a woman dead and dozens more injured proved to be a watershed moment, both for the racist, fringe "alt-right" movement, and for the city itself.

In the year since, many residents say the wounds haven't healed. Others say the violence has laid bare divisions over deeper issues of race and economic inequality and what should be done to move forward.

While the city's been struggling to find its footing, some alt-right leaders are faltering.

Only one organizer of last summer's rally seems intent on publicly marking the anniversary. Jason Kessler, a Charlottesville resident and UVA graduate, has vowed to press ahead with plans for an Aug. 12 rally in Washington, D.C., after Charlottesville denied him a permit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.