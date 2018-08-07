Will Better Call Saul ever spend more time in the post-Breaking Bad world?

This August, Netflix will add its own spin to that age-old tale of two teens falling in love and running off together

By Kaitlin Thomas,

The opening moments of each season of Better Call Saul is a dream for Breaking Bad fans, because it offers a glimpse of what life is like for Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) in a post-Walter White world.

Viewers catch up with Gene, the man formerly known as Saul Goodman who is the con artist formerly known as Jimmy McGill, in short black-and-white vignettes. The opening flash-forward that opens the fourth season is probably the show's best -- and tensest -- yet, as Gene panics when a nurse at the hospital asks for his social security number and address and again when a cabbie in Omaha has an an Albuquerque air freshener.

Naturally, because we're obsessed with literally everything about this show and its extended universe, we had to ask co-creator Vince Gilligan if we'd ever see more of Gene and the post-Breaking Bad world beyond the season openers. The nicest guy in television was predictably vague, but he was not too vague that we've given up all hope of spending more time with everyone's favorite Cinnamon manager.

It's Time We Consider Better Call Saul Is as Good as Breaking Bad

"Never say never," says Gilligan. "I have to be a little bit coy here ... [but] you'd be shocked how little we know about what is in store. But it seems to me, that Gene, in Omaha, the guy that manages the Cinnabon at the mall, is a pretty interesting character in his own right. So I think we'd be remiss not to show the audience a little more of his story."

Soooo, you're telling me there's a chance?

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9/8c on AMC.

