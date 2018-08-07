Miami Fusion: Beef Empanadas

Ingredients:

1lb ground beef

Garlic powder (to taste)

Goya adobo ( to taste)

3oz goya tomato sauce

1/3 of a small onion chopped

1/3 of a red pepper chopped

1/3 of a green pepper chopped

1 package of goya sazon

1/4 cup of sofrito

1 pack of goya empanada disc

Directions:

Begin by Browning the ground beef on medium heat.

Add in tomato sauce, onions, peppers, sazon, sofrito, adobo and garlic powder.

Let cook until ground beef is done and peppers have softened. Let cool for about 30 minutes before constructing the empanadas.

Next, heat veggie oil. As the veggie oil is heating up you can assemble the empanadas.

Take 1 disc ( make sure they are thawed) and place roughly 1 1/2 tablespoons of the ground beef

filling in the center. Fold it over and use a fork to seal the edges.

Drop in heated oil and allow it to fry on both sides til golden brown.

Once it is done let it cool for about 5 minutes

