18-year-old from Tuscaloosa killed in single-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday.More >>
An 18-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday.More >>
We begin our Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures again in the 60s to 70s.More >>
We begin our Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures again in the 60s to 70s.More >>
Midfield City Schools will start two hours late today due to a water main break that affected the area for several days.More >>
Midfield City Schools will start two hours late today due to a water main break that affected the area for several days.More >>
Parents and students are hustling to get ready to return to school. The Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama warns those parents and students to watch out to back to school scams.More >>
Parents and students are hustling to get ready to return to school. The Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama warns those parents and students to watch out to back to school scams.More >>
Faith leaders in Birmingham said they're making progress when it comes to combating gun violence.More >>
Faith leaders in Birmingham said they're making progress when it comes to combating gun violence.More >>