18-year-old from Tuscaloosa killed in single-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday.

The accident happened in the 1900 block of 26th Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Zareia Wilson. Witnesses told police Wilson was traveling south on 26th Avenue when her vehicle started moving to the right and left the road and hit a tree.

She was a May 2018 graduate of Central High School.

Wilson died at the scene.

