HGTV is going to save the original Brady Bunch house

Netflix's Maniac is poised to be one of the biggest TV events of the year

Netflix's Maniac is poised to be one of the biggest TV events of the year

The most important lesson Sesame Street is teaching youngsters is so subtle that even their parents might not pick up on it

The most important lesson Sesame Street is teaching youngsters is so subtle that even their parents might not pick up on it

Carrie Mathison better be stocking up on some lumberjack gear, because Homeland's upcoming eighth season will officially be its last.

Carrie Mathison better be stocking up on some lumberjack gear, because Homeland's upcoming eighth season will officially be its last.



By Keisha Hatchett,

The original Brady Bunch house has been saved!

After a huge bidding war that saw former NSYNCer Lance Bass nearly win and then lose the bid for the famous house after it went into escrow, another big name has stepped up to claim that precious real estate: HGTV. Yep, the network for home and gardening won the final bid and will do what HGTV does best and restore the house to its original glory.

"I am excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can," Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during a second-quarterly earnings conference call, per the Hollywood Reporter. "More details to come over the next few months, but we will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history." So it looks like they'll not only restore the house, but put it to good use on air.

While The Brady Bunch was primarily filmed on a sound stage, the house in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood served as the exterior set for the beloved family series and remains a huge part of Hollywood history. Now that it's been saved by HGTV, Brady Bunch fans can enjoy the iconic home for years to come!

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The Brady Bunch