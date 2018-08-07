HGTV is going to save the original Brady Bunch house - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

HGTV is going to save the original Brady Bunch house

© iStockphoto / Jim Stars © iStockphoto / Jim Stars


By Keisha Hatchett,

The original Brady Bunch house has been saved!

After a huge bidding war that saw former NSYNCer Lance Bass nearly win and then lose the bid for the famous house after it went into escrow, another big name has stepped up to claim that precious real estate: HGTV. Yep, the network for home and gardening won the final bid and will do what HGTV does best and restore the house to its original glory.

"I am excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can," Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during a second-quarterly earnings conference call, per the Hollywood Reporter. "More details to come over the next few months, but we will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history." So it looks like they'll not only restore the house, but put it to good use on air.

While The Brady Bunch was primarily filmed on a sound stage, the house in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood served as the exterior set for the beloved family series and remains a huge part of Hollywood history. Now that it's been saved by HGTV, Brady Bunch fans can enjoy the iconic home for years to come!

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The Brady Bunch

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly