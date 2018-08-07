A California man has been charged for vandalizing President Donald Trump's Hollywood star.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has refused to listen to previous calls for the star’s removal.

President Donald Trump received the star in 2007 for his work producing the Miss Universe pageant. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

W. Hollywood calls for Trump's Walk of Fame star to be removed

Council powerless to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The West Hollywood City Council is powerless to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The council unanimously approved a resolution urging the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

However, chamber president Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it's considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."

Monday's vote came after a man accused of taking a pickax to the star last month was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star was previously vandalized days before the November 2016 election.

It has been repaired.

The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show "The Apprentice."

