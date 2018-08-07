City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has refused to listen to previous calls for the star’s removal.More >>
A California man has been charged for vandalizing President Donald Trump's Hollywood star.More >>
Witness Rick Gates is expected to continue testifying for several hours Tuesday and is expected to face a bruising cross-examination as defense lawyers try to undercut his credibility and pin the blame on him.More >>
Voters in five states - Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Washington - head to the polls Tuesday.More >>
