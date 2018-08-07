City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking the removal of Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the president's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

Monday's vote isn't likely to get the intended result. The tourist attraction is in neighboring Los Angeles and it's run by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because each is considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."

The council vote came after a man used a pickax to destroy the star last month and was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star, which has been repaired, recognized Trump for his work on the reality show "The Apprentice."

West Hollywood is a decidedly anti-Trump city. Last spring Mayor John Duran declared it "Stormy Daniels Day" and gave a key to the city to the porn actress who is suing Trump over a confidentiality agreement for an affair she claims they had.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Open jobs outnumber US unemployed for 3rd straight month

    Open jobs outnumber US unemployed for 3rd straight month

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-08-07 14:39:39 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-08-07 20:50:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo applicants talk to potential employees during a jobs fair at Minneapolis International Airport in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018, photo applicants talk to potential employees during a jobs fair at Minneapolis International Airport in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor...
    Open jobs outnumber US unemployed for 3rd straight month; hiring, quits decline.More >>
    Open jobs outnumber US unemployed for 3rd straight month; hiring, quits decline.More >>

  • Manafort lawyer: 'So many lies' Gates can't keep up

    Manafort lawyer: 'So many lies' Gates can't keep up

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-08-07 04:32:58 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-08-07 20:49:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington. Paul Manafort’s trial opened this week with a display of his opulent lifestyle and testimony about what prosecutors say were yea...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington. Paul Manafort’s trial opened this week with a display of his opulent lifestyle and testimony about what prosecutors say were yea...

    Witness Rick Gates is expected to continue testifying for several hours Tuesday and is expected to face a bruising cross-examination as defense lawyers try to undercut his credibility and pin the blame on him.

    More >>

    Witness Rick Gates is expected to continue testifying for several hours Tuesday and is expected to face a bruising cross-examination as defense lawyers try to undercut his credibility and pin the blame on him.

    More >>

  • City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

    City: Remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-08-07 11:07:55 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-08-07 20:49:02 GMT
    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly