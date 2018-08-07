FIRST ALERT: Another hot day

We begin our Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures again in the 60s to 70s.

FIRST ALERT: We are expecting another very hot day today. Areas of west Alabama could experience "feels like" temperatures at 105 degrees or above this afternoon. A heat advisory is posted for Pickens county and areas to the south of there.

We will likely only see isolated showers in the heat of the day today across our area.

Our best chance of rain for the week still looks to Wednesday through Friday with scattered showers still possible this weekend. Highs are expected to be slightly cooler due the additional cloud cover and rainfall.

THE TROPICS: We are monitoring one system in the Atlantic that has a 50% chance of development within the next 48 hours. This system however poses no threat as it is over 1,000 miles WSW of the Azores and expected to move north. There is a very powerful hurricane named Hector in the central Pacific and this system is expected to pass south of the Big Island of Hawaii on Wednesday. Currently Hector is producing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, almost a CAT 5.

